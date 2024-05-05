Latest News

Tupi IT Park in Cotabato named special ecozone

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has designated Tupi Information Technology (IT) Park in South Cotabato as a Special Economic Zone to attract foreign investors and spur economic growth in the province. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Proclamation No. 530 on May 2, creating and designating Tupi IT Park as a Special Economic Zone following the recommendation of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA). The designation is also pursuant to the powers authorizing the President under Republic Act (RA) No. 7916, or the Special Economic Zone Act of 1995. Proclamation No. 530 covers Lot 1-C-5-A (LRC) Psd-198686 TCT No. 145-2015001381, located along the National Highway in Barangay Poblacion, Tupi town. Source: Philippines News agency

