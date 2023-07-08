TUPAD to benefit over 900 Mayon-affected families

At least 929 families in Camalig town affected by the ongoing unrest of Mayon Volcano will get additional assistance from the government through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program (TUPAD). In an interview on Saturday, Tim Florece, Camalig information officer, said the local government has started profiling the target beneficiaries of the emergency employment program. They will be compensated with a daily rate of PHP365 for 30 days The program for the Mayon-affected families is part of the intervention which the Department of Labor and Employment committed when President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., visited Albay province last month. "We already started to profile the target beneficiaries from the internally displaced persons. The target individuals will work within the evacuation centers for gardening, and maintaining the cleanliness and sanitation of the schools," Florece said. He said they are just waiting for the go signal of the Public Employment Service Office as to when the beneficiaries will officially begin their work. "The TUPAD program is a big help for the affected families, they are earning while maintaining cleanliness in their temporary shelters. Aside from the relief goods they received (assistance) from various government agencies and non-government organizations,' he added. Florece said aside from the affected residents, 313 livestock animals (232 cattle and 79 carabaos) have been evacuated.

Source: Philippines News Agency