TUPAD beneficiaries warned against scammers

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora has cautioned the beneficiaries of the government’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) to be wary against scammers.

Zamora made the warning in a Facebook post on Tuesday as he announced that the first batch of the TUPAD beneficiaries will receive details as to when and where Palawan Express branch they can get their compensations for working under the program.

The local government has partnered with the ‘Palawan Express Pera Padala’, a money remittance service provider, for the distribution of TUPAD workers’ cash allowances.

He said the beneficiaries are expected to receive text messages from Palawan Express before the end of this week.

“Ang text po ay naglalaman ng mga impormasyon kung kailan at saang Palawan branch ninyo maaring i-claim ang inyong sahod sa TUPAD (The message contains information on when and where Palawan branch you are going to claim your salary from TUPAD),” he added.

However, Zamora alerted the beneficiaries to be vigilant against text messages from some individuals pretending as representatives of the Palawan Express Pera Padala and deceive users into giving critical information, including Palawan account details.

Zamora urged the beneficiaries to transact only with the authorized Palawan Express branch and not to anyone who is suspected to be phishing.

“Huwag i-forward sa ibang tao o numero ang natanggap na text mula sa Palawan Express Pera Padala (Do not forward to other people the text message came from the Palawan Express Pera Padala),” he said.

Administered by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) through the local government units, TUPAD program is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The DOLE earlier said the community quarantine measures imposed to contain the Covid-19 have affected over 3 million workers throughout the country.

In Pasay City, residents have been warned against individuals pretending as contact tracers to get critical information such as bank accounts and credit card details.

In an advisory post on Wednesday, the city government said aside from pretending as contact tracers, “they are also selling or are trying to sell something, such as, but not limited to, rapid test kits.”

One of the modus of these fake contact tracers is offering assistance to facilitate swab testing for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), promising the victims of immediate results.

The contact tracers should only ask for “information about close contacts that a confirmed Covid-19 case has been with, including the places they have been to and when,” according to advisory.

Residents were told that contact tracers do not ask for personal details and financial information, it added.

Residents are urged to report any suspicious individual doing such acts.

“Their presence, identities, and activities must be reported immediately to the nearest police station. The Philippine National Police is also enjoined to investigate, apprehend, and institute charges against those persons that are committing these illegal acts,” it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency