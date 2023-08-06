Tuguegarao seniors, PWDs learn disaster awareness, response

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) were trained to increase their awareness and readiness when volcano, earthquake, and tsunami hazards strike and how to properly mitigate the impacts during the Disaster Resilience Forum at a mall here over the weekend. Senior citizens and PWDs are some of the most vulnerable sectors in disasters as they mostly lack knowledge and experience, aside from being generally immobilized by geologic and hydrometeorological hazards, according to Charmaine Villamil, Disaster Risk Reduction Communications Specialist of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). Villamil urged participants to obtain information only from verified sources to become disaster-ready and informed. 'Through this forum, you are better prepared for unforeseen events,' she told the 700 elderly and PWD participants. Dr. Ted Esguerra, a rescue and survival expert, shared essential and practical survival tips tailored to the needs of senior citizens and PWD. The participants were taught how to drop and take cover during earthquakes, follow outdoor safety protocols and take shelter in safe places, and follow flooding and evacuation protocols during typhoons. The forum was a joint effort of the Office of Civil Defense, Department of Science and Technology, Phivolcs and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. The forum was supposed to be held in July to mark National Disaster Resilience Month but was reset due to the onslaught of Typhoon Egay

Source: Philippines News Agency