Tuguegarao diocese to cooperate with probe on priest’s abuse case

The Archdiocese of Tuguegarao on Monday said it will cooperate with authorities investigating the case of a priest accused of sex abuse in Cagayan province.

In a statement, the archdiocese said Fr. Karole Reward Israel is currently not allowed to perform his priestly duties.

“Fr. Karole Reward Israel of a parish in Solana town was ‘excused’ from his priestly duties as the probe is ongoing. The archdiocese will fully cooperate with the prosecution service towards the conduct of an unbiased preliminary investigation and will also extend its assistance to our priest,” it added.

National Bureau of Investigation agents arrested the priest on Oct. 18, for allegedly abusing a 16-year-old girl.

Charges of sexual harassment, qualified seduction, violence against women and children, violation of anti-photo and video voyeurism law, and child abuse have been filed against Israel before the Tuguegarao City Prosecutor’s Office.

The archdiocese assured that it will provide assistance to the victim if the accusations have been proven true.

It also asked for prayers for the clergy members.

“Meanwhile, we earnestly ask for prayers for all our priests who bear all the frailties that afflict us all,” it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency