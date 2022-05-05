﻿Tugade signs P17.75-B deal for phase 1 of Metro Manila Subway

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade Thursday signed a contract worth PHP17.75 billion as part of the first phase of the Metro Manila Subway.

The contract package, dubbed CP104 and that was awarded to Tokyu-Tobishima Megawide Joint Venture (TTM-JV), includes the construction of two subway stations and tunnels at Ortigas North and South.

The contract was signed at an event at Edsa Shangri-La in Mandaluyong City between Tugade and executives of the TTM-JV.

During the event, right-of-way usage agreements were also signed between DOTr and partners in the private sector including Blemp Commercials of the Philippines, Megaworld Corporation, Robinsons Land Corporation, and Ortigas & Company Limited Partnership.

In a speech, Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko congratulated the DOTr and the TTM-JV for the “milestone” in bringing the Metro Manila Subway closer to reality.

Koshikawa noted that Tokyu construction, head of the TTM-JV, is “well-known for their significant expertise in the construction of railways and its related developments.”

“I am confident that they certainly will apply Japan’s cutting-edge technology and knowledge to the Metro Manila Subway’s best advantage,” Koshikawa said.

The Metro Manila Subway is part of the Duterte Administration’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program and is seen to be partially operational by 2025.

Primarily funded through grants and loans from the Japanese government, the 35-kilometer subway will run from Valenzuela City to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

It will consist of 15 subway stations, can serve up to one million passengers daily, and is seen to reduce travel time between NAIA and Quezon City from 70 minutes to 35 minutes.

Source: Philippines News Agency

