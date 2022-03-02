﻿Tuesday forecast: Fair weather seen over most of PH

Most parts of the country will experience generally fair weather and isolated rain showers, the weather bureau said on Tuesday.

The trough of a low pressure area (LPA), however, will bring rains over parts of Mindanao and Palawan.

“Palawan, especially the southern portion, will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Take precautions and be alert against possible flooding and landslides,” Grace Castañeda of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Castañeda added that the same weather condition will prevail over Caraga Region.

The LPA is not expected to enter or go near the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Further, no weather disturbance is expected to directly affect the country.

“For the rest of Luzon, fair weather is forecast. It will be warm and humid, especially at noon. Chances of isolated rains caused by localized thunderstorms are likely,” Castañeda said.

The rest of the country will also experience isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies will prevail.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are forecast over the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency