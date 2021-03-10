Trust experts, Pasig mayor tells hesitant residents

Vaccination is a choice and Pasig City will never impose its will on residents who are hesitant to get inoculated against the coronavirus disease 2019.

Still, Mayor Vico Sotto said they should not make a preference based on brands. They just have to trust the experts, especially those who have already availed of the vaccines.

“Most prefer AstraZeneca, but an increasing number of doctors are actually choosing Sinovac,” Sotto posted on Twitter on Tuesday. “But [the] bottom line is, let’s use what’s approved and available.”

The best vaccine is the available vaccine, Sotto said, echoing the experts.

Pasig already received its share of AstraZeneca vaccines from the national government.

“(The) priorities are still health front-liners, then other health professionals,” he said.

In a separate post, Sotto said 167 of the city’s hospital-based healthcare professionals have volunteered to get the CoronaVac since their vaccination rollout on March 2.

“Vaccination is on a purely voluntary basis and healthcare staff who decline one brand will still be the first priority for the next brand that arrives,” he said.