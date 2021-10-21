TrueCommerce Recognized as a Leader in IDC Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2021 Vendor Assessment Report

“TrueCommerce offers a broad set of supply chain applications that extend far beyond a traditional data transportation network that are categorically focused on digitizing, integrating, and automating commerce enablement, procurement, and fulfillment operations,” says the report

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration, and unified commerce solutions, has announced today it was positioned in the Leaders category of the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2021 Vendor Assessment report. The research states that, as an established vendor in the SCCN space, TrueCommerce offers a broad set of supply chain applications that extend far beyond a traditional data transportation network that are categorically focused on digitizing, integrating, and automating commerce enablement, procurement, and fulfillment operations.

“It is exciting to see TrueCommerce placed as a Leader in this very competitive category,” said TrueCommerce President and Chief Operating Officer, Todd Johnson. “The report encourages organizations to consider the vendors that have both the existing necessary functionality as well as the future capabilities they will likely need. Since the previous report, TrueCommerce has launched numerous new product integrations and completed several strategic acquisitions helping our customers address current challenges and prepare for what’s coming next.”

Describing the TrueCommerce strengths, the IDC MarketScape points out that TrueCommerce’s supply chain applications are directly integrated with the SCCN and a broad set of business systems, offering ease of implementation and rapid expansion in applications across the value chain. The research further states that TrueCommerce’s integration gateway offers network participants and their supply chain partners turnkey ERP integrations delivering both more real-time integration of a far broader set of information and a much deeper level of integration with their supply chain. TrueCommerce has built a highly scalable and powerful web-based platform framework that offers users a modern mobile-friendly user experience and a unified experience regardless of supply chain application or user profile.

The IDC MarketScape notes that TrueCommerce also offers a premium level of managed services that extends beyond the typical help desk programs offered by most networks.

“TrueCommerce offers edge-to-edge (network participant to network participant) service including proactive monitoring of transactional activity, assured measure delivery, detail-level validation, proactive error resolution, and multi-enterprise connectivity monitoring,” the report says. “Manufacturing and retail organizations looking for a vendor of both SCCN and SCM applications should consider TrueCommerce. The vendor offers a true partnership for their customers and has become an extension of their internal staff and resources to manage their supply chains. This “releases” resources to explore more strategic avenues for their business.”

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces. We’ve revolutionized supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives via business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The TrueCommerce Global Commerce Network can connect businesses to over 130,000 retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, we also manage new trading partner onboarding, as well as the ongoing management of partner-specific mapping, labeling changes, and communications monitoring. That’s why thousands of companies—ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit TrueCommerce

