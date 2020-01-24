True freedom means fighting drugs, corruption, insurgency: mayor

Mayor Noel Rosal here believes that the true meaning of freedom now is fighting drugs, corruption, and insurgency.

If we beat corruptions in government as well as criminalities and other illegal activities including poverty problems and insurgencies in our society, then that is the time we embrace the true meaning of freedom in our society, he said during the 120th year commemoration of the Battle of Legazpi on Thursday.

He said the fight against foreign invaders had ended but the people of Legazpi must work together in fighting the illegal drugs menace to help curb crimes.

We also need to fight against corruptions and any forms of illegal activities to make all transactions in government beneficial to the people in the community, Rosal said.

He also cited the students' need to fight for a high quality of education for them to become good leaders of the society as one way of eradicating poverty.

Rosal, together with Police Regional Office-5 director, Brig. Gen. Anthony Sanga AlcaAeses, led a group of veterans, government employees and students in a wreath-laying ceremony at the foot of the monument immortalizing the Battle of Legazpi on Quezon Avenue at the central business district here.

Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel also released a volley of fire during the event.

The Battle of Legazpi was fought during the Filipino-American War in 1900.

Source: Philippines News Agency