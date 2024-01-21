Trough of LPA to bring scattered rains over Soccsksargen

MANILA: Soccsksargen region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the weather bureau said Sunday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical storm and is not expected to enter PAR. The weather bureau, however, warned residents in Soccsksargen composed of the provinces of South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains. Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon or 'amihan'. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to localiz ed thunderstorms. Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will experience strong winds heading east to northeast and rough coastal waters will prevail. The rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds blowing east to northeast with moderate to rough seas. The temperature ranges between 22.5 °C and 30.4 °C. Source: Philippines News Agency