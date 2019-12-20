Trough of LPA brings scattered rain showers Friday

MANILA The trough of a low pressure area will bring scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in some parts of the country Friday.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said affected areas are Caraga, Davao Region, northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas.

At 3 a.m., the LPA was monitored 795 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorm due to the easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rain showers or thunderstorm caused also by the easterlies.

Metro Manila temperature ranges from 22-33 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 21-29 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 15-25 degrees Celsius; SBMA 22-31 degrees Celsius; LIpa City 24-31 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 24-29 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 24-31 degrees Celsius. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency