﻿Trough of LPA, ‘amihan’ to bring rains Saturday

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail in Palawan and Mindanao due to the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) while the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the effects of the LPA’s trough will be felt in the Visayas, Caraga, Bicol, and Mimaropa regions, and the provinces of Quezon, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers also due to the trough of the LPA.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring overcast weather with light rains in Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao.

The same weather system will also affect Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Winds in Luzon, the Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao will be moderate to strong, headed northeast, with moderate to rough coastal waters.

Light to moderate winds headed northeast will blow over the rest of Mindanao, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 22°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 13°C to 24°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 24°C to 29°C; Cagayan de Oro City, 24°C to 30°C; and Metro Davao, 23°C to 31°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency