Trough of LPA, ‘amihan’ to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA: Some areas in the country will experience rains on Monday due to the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon.

Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Regions will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the trough of an LPA affecting the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao.

The northeast monsoon, on the other hand, will cause rains over Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, and light rains over the rest of Luzon.

These areas may possibly experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the entire archipelago.

Rough to very rough seas are forecast over the eastern, western and northern seaboards of Northern Luzon.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small seacraft not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves

Source: Philippines News Agency