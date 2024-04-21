MANILA: The trough of a low pressure area (LPA) is affecting southern Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration's (PAGASA) reported Sunday. In its 4 a.m. advisory, the weather bureau said the LPA is located 555 kilometers southeast of General Santos City and has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next few days. However, the LPA's trough will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Caraga and Davao regions. PAGASA advised people living near the mountains slopes and in the low lying areas to be alert for possible flashfloods 'due to light to moderate rains and thunderstorms.' PAGASA also said a ridge of high pressure area will be experienced extending over the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. Meanwhile, the following areas will experie nce heat index ranging from 42°C to 44°C on Sunday: Dagupan City, Pangasinan - 44°C Bacnotan, La Union - 42°C Aparri, Cagayan - 42°C Tuguegarao, Cagayan - 42°C San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 42°C Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 43°C Aborlan, Palawan - 44°C Roxas City, Capiz - 44°C Iloilo City, Iloilo - 42°C Dumangas, Iloilo - 42°C Catarman, Northern Samar - 42°C Guiuan, Eastern Samar - 42°C PAGASA said heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. It advised the public to limit the time spent outdoors, especially at noon, and drink plenty of water. People going outdoors are reminded to use umbrellas or wear hats and sleeved clothing. The whole archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 35°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 25°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 33°C, Legazpi City, 26°C to 33°C; Metro Cebu, 27°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 26°C to 33°C. S ource: Philippines News Agency