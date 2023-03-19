Trough of LPA affects eastern section of Mindanao

Trough of a low pressure area (LPA) is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the weather bureau said the LPA remains unlikely to turn into a tropical cyclone but will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly in Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental.

Grace Castañeda of PAGASA said based on their latest analysis, the LPA will not enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

She, however, warned that possible flash floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Castañeda said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will continue to experience partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to northeast monsoon or 'amihan' despite the start of the dry season or summer.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds heading northeast to east and moderate to rough waters.

The rest of the country will experience light to moderate winds also blowing in the same direction with slight to moderate seas.

The temperate ranges between 21.4 °C to 32.4 °C

