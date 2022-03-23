﻿Troops’ training on equipment use next step in AFP modernization

The Department of National Defense (DND) said enhancing the capability of personnel in handling and operating the weapon platforms and systems acquired for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is the next step in its modernization program.

“The next phase actually in our modernization is to improve the capacity of our people to operate the new technologies that we are acquiring,” Lorenzana said in his speech during the celebration of the Philippine Army’s (PA) 125th anniversary in Fort Bonifacio on Tuesday afternoon.

Lorenzana said the country cannot just acquire modern and state-of-the-art equipment and forego the training of the people who will be handling it.

Some of the newly-acquired equipment for the PA which was showcased during its founding anniversary include the autonomous truck-mounted howitzer system (ATMOS) 155mm and armored mortar carrier armed with 120mm mounted mortar systems.

With over three months left before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term, Lorenzana also thanked the officers and enlisted personnel of the PA for their support.

“As this is the last anniversary I am celebrating with you as Defense Secretary, allow me to thank the entire service, especially our troops on the ground for your priceless and tireless service in the past five and a half years. My term would not have been productive and successful if not for your rock-solid support,” he added.

