Troops thwart NPA extortion in remote Zambo Norte village

Government troops have thwarted an extortion activity of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels after engaging the guerillas in a firefight in the hinterlands of Zamboanga del Norte, officials said Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Don Templonuevo, the Army’s 44th Infantry Battalion (IB) commander, said the encounter broke out Tuesday afternoon while the troops were checking on the reported extortion activities of the NPA in Sitio Waloangka, Barangay Tinuyop, Leon Postigo town.

“Our troops received information from the locals (residents) of the continued extortion activities of the NPAs in the far-flung sitios of the said barangay,” Templonuevo said.

He said no one was killed or wounded on the government side during the five-minute firefight that led to the recovery of an AK-47 assault rifle, an M16A1 “baby Armalite”, and subversive documents with high intelligence value.

Col. Leonel Nicolas, commander of the Army’s 102nd Infantry Brigade, said the 44IB has deployed troops to track down the fleeing NPA rebels, who scampered at the height of the firefight.

Nicola underscored the “active participation of the local populace” in the government’s campaign to end the communist armed conflict.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, commander of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, commended the troops for displaying “competence in warfighting against the NPA rebels”.

“We are now regaining the grounds of NPAs exploited communities as well as gaining the trust and confidence of the local populace with the sincerity of the government in its pursuit of genuine peace,” Ponio said.

Source: Philippines News Agency