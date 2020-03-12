Troops seize smuggled rice in Zambo City

Government forces have intercepted a shipment of smuggled rice in a west coast barangay of this city, officials said Thursday.

Col. Antonio John Divinagracia, Joint Task Force Zamboanga commander, said the troops belonging to the Army’s 74th Infantry Battalion were manning a checkpoint when they intercepted the rice shipment around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sitio Lawingan, Barangay Labuan here.

Divinagracia said the truck driver, Arlen Pantaleon, failed to present documents showing the legality of the rice shipment, prompting the troops to seize the cargo consisting of 130 sacks of rice.

He said Pantaleon told the troops that the rice shipment is owned by Ariane Tan, a businesswoman residing in Barangay Malagutay, this city. The truck and items were turned over to the Police Station 10 for proper disposition.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said that they will not tolerate rice smuggling in their area of operation.

“Rice smuggling deprives the government revenue collection; hence, it should be stopped,” Sobejana said.

Source: Philippines News Agency