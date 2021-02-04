Troops seize high-powered NPA arms in Quezon clash

Troops from the Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) recovered five high-powered firearms in an encounter with communist terrorists in Quezon on Tuesday.

In a statement Wednesday, 2ID commander, Maj. Gen. Greg Almerol said troops recovered three M-16 automatic rifles, an M-203 grenade launcher and an AK-47 automatic rifle following a clash with 10 suspected New People’s Army (NPA) terrorists in Barangay Bulo, Mulanay, Quezon at around 4:30 p.m.

He said the clash with suspected members of the NPA’s Sub-Regional Military Area (SRMA 4B) under alias “Marvin”, did not result in any casualties among government forces.

Almerol said they are still verifying casualties on the NPA side.

Military and police checkpoints have been set up in the area to augment pursuit operations against the communist terrorists.

The NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.