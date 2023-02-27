Troops seize anti-personnel mines, ammunition in Albay town

LEGAZPI CITY: Government troops have recovered war materiel belonging to communist terrorist groups (CTGs) in Barangay San Antonio, Oas town in Albay province over the weekend.

Capt. Frank Roldan, 9th Infantry Division (9ID) spokesperson, told the Philippine News Agency on Monday that troops from the 49th Infantry Battalion (49IB) were patrolling in the area on Saturday when they found and recovered eight anti-personnel mines, 1,747 pieces of ammunition and 180 meters of electrical wires after receiving information from a civilian.

On the other hand, Maj. Gen. Adonis Bajao, commander of 9ID and Joint Task Force Bicolandia (JTFB), assured residents of security in the area with the discovery of the war materiel.

"It seems that the CTGs do not consider the danger it poses to the community. The explosives and bullets discovered by the soldiers are hazardous, especially to our innocent countrymen. These devices are not taken for granted, especially the bombs can explode at any time and cause severe damage to the lives of our innocent countrymen," Bajao said in a statement.

The 9ID believes that the buried equipment and ammunition were owned by rebels who encountered its troops on Feb. 15 in Barangay Ramay, where 2Lt. Nico Malcampo died and four other soldiers were wounded

Source: Philippines News Agency