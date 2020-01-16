Troops rescue Abu Sayyaf’s last captive

Government troops rescued an Indonesian fisherman, the last captive of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in the province of Sulu, a top military official said Thursday.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, identified the rescued Indonesian fisherman as Muhammad Farhan, 27, who was rescued around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Bato-Bato, Indanan, Sulu.

Sobejana said Farhan's rescue came after the troops received information from the residents about his whereabouts.

He said Farhan was taken to Camp General Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital and was later airlifted to Camp Navarro General Hospital for further medical attention and custodial debriefing.

We are very pleased with this remarkable accomplishment of our Joint Task Force Sulu, Sobejana said.

Our ground troops have succeeded in rescuing all remaining captives of the Abu Sayyaf Group. This proves that our sustained rescue efforts and security operations to run down and degrade ASG have been very effective. Hence, this breakthrough will be sustained to thwart kidnappings, dismantle the terror group to bring about peace and sustainable development in Sulu, he added.

Farhan was kidnapped along with his father, Maharudin Lunani, 48, and Samiun Maneu, 27, a crew, while they were fishing on September 23, 2019 off Tambisan waters, Lahad Datu.

Government troops rescued Lunani and Maneu on December 22, 2019 in Panamao, Sulu.

Source: Philippines News Agency