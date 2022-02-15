﻿Troops rehab road in Sulu town, hold civic action program

Military troops are undertaking rehabilitation works to improve the road linking two barangays in Talipao, Sulu, to provide the residents in the area with faster and safer travel.

Brig. Gen. Antonio Bautista Jr., acting commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Sulu, said Monday the rehabilitation works cover a total of 5,789 meters stretch from Barangay Kamuntayan to Barangay Upper Sinumaan.

Bautista said the completion of the road rehabilitation, to include the laying of culverts, will benefit some 500 residents, especially those in Sitios Timpuad and Gulangan, in Upper Sinumaan, in transporting their farm produce to the market with ease and safety.

“The rehabilitation of the road symbolizes the continuous progression of peace in the area that leads to the betterment of the residents’ way of life,” Bautista said.

He added that just like the road to be repaired, peace should always be given a chance to be paved for the “road to peace” is dreamt of by everyone.

The project is jointly being undertaken by the troops of the 1101st Infantry Brigade (Bde) under Brig. Gen. Eugenio Boquio; the 2nd Special Forces Battalion (SFB); 545th Engineer Battalion; Sulu First District Engineering Office; and the Talipao municipal government.

The project is expected to be completed in four weeks.

Meanwhile, some 1,800 individuals benefitted from the four-day civic action program in the municipalities of Talipao, Omar, and Panglima Estino.

The beneficiaries of the program, which culminated Saturday, included former members of the Abu Sayyaf Group, Moro National Liberation Front, and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front communities and their families.

They availed of free medical and dental services and medicines for various ailments.

The civic action program was a collaborative effort of the JTF-Sulu, 11th Infantry Division, 1101Bdse, 2SFB, and the municipal governments of Talipao, Omar, and Panglima Estino.

Source: Philippines News Agency