Troops nab ‘crime group member’ in Lanao Norte

An alleged member of a crime group was arrested by a joint team of soldiers and policemen in the province of Lanao del Norte, officials said Friday.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), identified the arrested suspect as Halid Ameril, a member of the Rhapakhar Group.

Sobejana said the group is involved in gun-for-hire activities and gun smuggling in the province of Lanao del Norte.

Ameril was arrested Thursday in Barangay Dansalan, Sapad, Lanao del Norte by joint military and police forces.

Sobejana said Ameril yielded an M-16 Colt AR-15 rifle, one M-14 rifle, a hand-held radio transceiver, magazines, and ammunition.

He attributed the arrest of Ameril to the strong inter-agency collaboration, describing it as “very vital in the implementation of joint law enforcement operations”.

He also lauded the “aggressive stance of the peace-loving citizens against lawlessness and criminality in their community”.

Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, Joint Task Force ZamPeLan (Zamboanga Peninsula and Lanao provinces) commander, said the troops have shown professionalism and proficiency to eradicate lawless elements in their areas of responsibility.

Ameril was placed under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) for the filing of appropriate charges and proper disposition. Source: Philippines News Agency