Troops in Negros, Panay told to be mindful of own security

BACOLOD: Troops of the Philippine Army under the 3rd Infantry Division (ID) have been reminded to be always on alert while on travel during the Christmas break. 'As you embark on Christmas leave, I urge everyone to be always mindful of your security and actions. We have learned from past memos and directives that our adversary, who knows no God, will not spare us during the Yuletide season,' Maj. Gen. Marion Sison, commander of 3ID and Joint Task Force Spear of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Visayas Command, said in his Christmas message to the troops on Wednesday. He also reminded the soldiers to 'consider all aspects of personal behavior, both on and off duty' and 'do not make actions detrimental to the organization and your career'. Sison acknowledged the dedication and competency of the troops in Central and Western Visayas that resulted in significant operational gains against the enemy. In a report, the 3ID said focused military operations in Negros, Panay and Bohol since January this year led to 90 armed engagements, which resulted in the neutralization of 236 leaders and members of the New People's Army in the two Visayas regions. There were 57 rebels killed in gunbattles, while 164 others surrendered and 15 others were arrested. There were also 192 assorted firearms recovered so far this year, the report added. On Dec. 26, military and police forces are expected to go on heightened alert to thwart any attacks from communist rebels in time for the 55th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines. Source: Philippines News Agency