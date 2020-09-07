Troops foil ASG ‘kidnap plan’ in Zambo Sibugay

An Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandit was killed while five others were wounded as troops raided the hideout of a crime group allied with the Basilan-based ASG in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the military said Monday.

The raid foiled the ASG’s plan to stage new kidnapping in Zamboanga Sibugay, according to Brig. Gen. Leonel Nicolas, commander of the Army’s 102nd Infantry Brigade.

Nicolas said the clash ensued after the combined police and military troops, who were armed with arrest warrants, raided the hideout of the Sahibad group around 3:15 a.m. Sunday in Barangay Lapaz, Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Nicolas said the troops of the 44th Infantry Battalion, Naval Special Operations Unit, and policemen launched the raid upon receiving a report that Basilan-based ASG bandits led by Furuji Indama arrived in Barangay Lapaz, Alicia.

Nicolas said Indama has a standing warrant of arrest for his involvement in the 2001 kidnapping of 21 people–19 foreigners and two Filipinos–in Dos Palmas Palawan.

The 30-minute firefight resulted in the death of an ASG member identified as Idris Aquilon. Two soldiers and three civilians were injured during the clash, the Army official said.

Nicolas was unable to release the identities of the two injured soldiers, except to say they belong to the 44IB. Three civilians were hit by stray bullets during the clash.

“The three civilians were hit by bullets fired by the ASG since there is no residence in the Sahibad group’s hideout except in its surroundings,” he said.

The troops have recovered three rifle grenades, one magazine, bandolier, and several explosive materials and ammunition abandoned by the bandits, he said.

Nicolas said they received a report that the ASG bandits plan to stage new kidnapping in Zamboanga Sibugay, and that the Sahibad group members served as spotters for potential kidnap victims.

Lt. Col. Don Templonuevo, commander of the 44IB, said they are tracking down the whereabouts of the fleeing ASG bandits. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency