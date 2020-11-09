Trip.com partners with global airlines to maximize customer benefits and propel travel recovery

SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trip.com, a leading international online travel service provider, has partnered with international airline brands to bring more benefits to loyalty program members.

Throughout the past year, Trip.com has entered into partnerships with top airline brands to offer their loyalty and frequent flyer program members rewards and access to deals on over 1.4 million properties in over 200 countries and regions, including business hotels, airport hotels, train station hotels, luxury hotels and resorts. In the past six months, Trip.com has announced partnerships with Bangkok Airways , Etihad Airways , Jeju Air, Thai Airways and China Airlines.

There is a diversity of offers available to Trip.com partner airlines’ loyalty program members when they use their airline membership to book hotels on Trip.com. For example, Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus members will now be rewarded with 6 Royal Orchid Plus miles for every THB 100 (or currency equivalent) spent when they book their stay with Trip.com via a dedicated link. Trip.com has set up dedicated links for airline partner members to make their bookings and earn rewards. Understanding that flexibility during these times is important, Trip.com provides customers special discounts or free cancellation guarantees on advance reservations.

“As travelers around the world look to set off on their next trips, we are delighted to be collaborating with global airline partners to maximize benefits for travelers around the world. This opportunity unties us with industry partners at a time when innovations in cooperation and customer engagement are leading the way for the future of travel,” said Trip.com Group Chief Marketing Officer Bo Sun.

By working together with industry partners to bring greater rewards to travelers, Trip.com is bolstering efforts to propel the revitalization of travel. Trip.com has partnered with global airline loyalty programs since 2017, the newly announced partnerships add to existing membership benefit agreements Trip.com has with Asia Miles, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer and Asiana Airlines. Trip.com’s airline loyalty program partnerships have strong coverage across the East Asia and Asia Pacific regions and, by partnering with more airline brands now has the global reach to bring benefits to users around the world.

These partnerships are part of Trip.com’s PointsPLUS, the easy way for partner airline frequent flyer members to earn reward miles or points when booking hotels.

Trip.com is a leading international online one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions. Our platform combines over 1.4 million hotels in 200 countries and regions, 2 million flights connecting more than 5,000 cities, and world-class 24/7 English language customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, ‘Creating the best travel experience’ for our millions of customers worldwide.

