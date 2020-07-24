Trip.com collaborates with Enrich by Malaysia Airlines to make travel a more rewarding experience

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trip.com, a leading international online travel service provider with over 1.4 million properties in more than 200 countries and regions, today announced a partnership with Malaysia Airlines’ frequent flyer programme, Enrich which will maximize rewards for its members when making hotel reservations on the platform.

As part of the partnership, Enrich members will earn three (3) Enrich Miles per US$1 spent when they book their stay with Trip.com at https://www.trip.com/t/enrich- en , and have access to some of the best deals on over 1.4 million properties in over 200 countries, including from business hotels, airport hotels, train station hotels, luxury hotels and resorts.

Malaysia Airlines’ Group Chief Customer Experience and Marketing Officer Lau Yin May said, “We are pleased to introduce this timely partnership with Trip.com as we see our members are getting anxious to start travelling again, with more countries beginning to open up and revive their travel and tourism industries.”

“This partnership’s objective is to spur tourism and bring more benefits for Enrich members around the world to conveniently earn Enrich Miles by booking any of Trip.com’s extensive properties be it for business travel, staycations, city breaks, beach holidays, in addition to Miles accrual via flights.”

“To celebrate the launch, Enrich members will have the opportunity to earn 200 bonus Enrich Miles per booking, when they book a hotel stay with a minimum spend of US$150 from 23 July until 30 August, 2020.”

On top of that, with 24/7 English speaking customer service support and booking platform supported on desktop, app and mobile websites, Enrich members can rest assured that their journeys are well taken care of at all times.

Understanding that flexibility during these times is important, Trip.com has made updates on its reservation policies. In the part of hotel booking services, the Flexibooking guarantee gives customers access to exclusive discounts of up to 60% on flexible advance reservations with over 30,000 hotels situated in more than 180 countries. It also allows customers to reschedule or cancel their hotel bookings before 72 hours before check-in time without being charged the fee. All they need to do is apply the Flexibooking filter or Free Cancellation label on the site to identify eligible offers.

“It has been a long time since our last trip, and we know travellers can’t wait to travel on,” said Trip.com Group Chief Marketing Officer, Bo Sun. “We are delighted to collaborate with Enrich by Malaysia Airlines to enhance Enrich members’ travel experience and prepare for the travel recovery in Southeast Asia.”

“We have always focused on driving greater value and choices to reward our customers’ loyalty, and we look forward to collaborating with Trip.com to create more amazing travel experiences for our Enrich members,” Lau Yin May ended.

Enrich has also collaborated with several lifestyle partners from petrol to online shopping, providing members with more ways to earn Enrich Miles and use their Enrich Miles beyond just flight redemptions. Not an Enrich member yet? Sign up for free at www.enrich.malaysiaairlines. com to enjoy exclusive access of privileges and lifestyle rewards.

To take advantage of this launch offer and start earning Enrich Miles with Trip.com, Enrich members must book a hotel stay via our the dedicated landing page at https://www.trip.com/t/enrich- en . The Enrich Miles earned are valid for 3 years and can be redeemed for future travel or other exclusive lifestyle privileges.

For more details, visit https://www. malaysiaairlines.com .

About Trip.com

Trip.com is a leading international online one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions. Our platform combines over 1.4 million hotels in 200 countries and regions, 2 million flights connecting more than 5,000 cities, and world-class 24/7 English language customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, ‘Creating the best travel experience’ for our millions of customers worldwide.

About Enrich

Enrich, the frequent flyer programme of Malaysia Airlines brings you a world of privileges, lifestyle rewards, and priority service. Earn Enrich Miles when you fly with Malaysia Airlines, oneworld® member airlines and Enrich partner airlines. You can also earn Enrich Miles when you convert your credit card points, book a hotel stay, rent a car, shop, and so much more.

Redeem Enrich Miles for flights, seat upgrades, in-flight shopping and access to Malaysia Airlines Golden Lounges. Enjoy rewarding travel and lifestyle experiences as you unlock more benefits each time you move up the next Enrich Elite tier.

Visit malaysiaairlines.com and sign up with Enrich to enjoy a world of rewards.

