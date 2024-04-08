Tricycle drivers in Albay town to receive gov’t fuel subsidy

LEGAZPI CITY: Registered tricycle operators and drivers association (TODA) members in Camalig town, Albay province are expected to receive fuel subsidies from the national government to help them cope with the rising fuel prices. In an interview on Monday, Tim Florece, Camalig information officer, said qualified TODA members would receive a PHP1,000 fuel subsidy each through a bank or money transfer. "The list of qualified beneficiaries was submitted today. To qualify, they must have an updated franchise and fare matrix inside their vehicles. They will just be informed of the scheduled transfer or distribution of the subsidy," he said. Based on the data of the business permit and licensing office, more than 800 TODA drivers are qualified to receive the financial assistance. The subsidy is part of the ongoing implementation of the "Fuel Subsidy Program" or the "Pantawid Pasada Program of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). The progr am aims to reduce the impact of rising fuel costs, which has made it difficult to sustain public transportation operations. Meanwhile, Camalig Mayor Carlos Irwin G. Baldo Jr. has asked the tricycle operators and drivers to display the updated fare matrix inside their vehicles to help commuters calculate the reasonable cost of the ride and avoid being overcharged. Source: Philippines News Agency