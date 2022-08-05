Tribal village opening to kick off Kadayawan Festival on Aug. 5

The opening of the 37th Kadayawan Festival here on August 5 will highlight the houses, culture, and traditions of this city’s 11 tribes.

Aptly called Kadayawan Tribal Village set up at Magsaysay park here, the city’s indigenous people will also showcase their rituals, food, dances, and weaving to let the public learn more about their ways.

In a radio interview Thursday, City Tourism Operations coordinator Jomark Lanciano said each tribal house was allocated funding of PHP250,000 for rehabilitation.

“You may enter the houses, take photos, and also buy their products,” Lanciano said.

A guide will be designated in each tribal house, who will expound on the practices of the tribes to the visitors.

“During the opening, the tribes will invite guests to visit their houses. They will also tell stories about their tribes,” he said.

Security deployment

Meanwhile, Angel Sumagaysay, head of the city’s public safety and security command center, said a total of 12,332 security personnel will be deployed in the major activities of the Kadayawan fest from August 15 to 21.

For the tribal village activities alone, he said 322 security forces would be fielded to secure the public.

“The security plan is ready as we expect the influx or convergence of people during the events,” Sumagaysay said in a press briefing Thursday.

Col. Darren Comia, the Task Force Davao commander, also gave an assurance that they would intensify checkpoints on the city’s border control points.

He reminded travelers to the city of its “no jacket policy” at inspection areas, and that pointed objects and non-transparent water containers are prohibited upon entry to the city.

