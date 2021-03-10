Treaties index book launched by DFA, UP Law Center

he Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the University of the Philippines Law Center (UPLC) on March 3 virtually launched the book, “Philippine Treaties in Force 2020”, an index of some 3,367 subsisting agreements entered into by the Philippines since 1946.

The 392-page book is edited by DFA Undersecretary J. Eduardo Malaya and Atty. Crystal Gale Dampil-Mandigma of the DFA Office of Treaties and Legal Affairs (OTLA).

In his foreword, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. described the book as “a valuable chronicle to the country’s international relations” and “manifests our dynamic relations with other countries and international organizations near and far”.

Senator Aquilino Martin Pimentel III, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, cited the book as “most useful listing and index,” which makes “treaties more accessible to the Filipino people”.

The online participants were welcomed by OTLA Assistant Secretary Igor G. Bailen who referred to the book as “an index, a time capsule, a journey, of the last 75 years, of a thousand and one stories, of our country and our relationship with the world, through the treaties and agreements we have with all other countries.”

The DFA collaborated with the UPLC-Institute for International Legal Studies in the preparation and publication of the book. Its director, Professor Rommel J. Casis, said that “by providing a roadmap of our international commitments, this reference book can serve as a useful tool which can assist our leaders, foreign service officers, lawyers, and researchers alike in navigating our increasingly intricate relations with our allies in the international community.”

The 2020 edition updates the 2010 version as it contains agreements in force and excludes those which have already expired. It also contains links to online treaties databases, primarily the Philippine Supreme Court e-Library (elibrary.judiciary.gov.ph), the Asean Legal Instruments database (agreement.asean.org), and the United Nations Treaty Series Online (un.treaties.org).

This is Undersecretary Malaya’s ninth book, having earlier authored or edited books and articles on diplomacy, presidential history, and law.

Copies of the book are available for PHP450 at the UP Law Center. For further information, as well as pre-ordering procedures, interested persons can send an email to the iils_law.upd@up.edu.ph.