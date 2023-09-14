TRB: More toll plazas added to latest RFID-only dry run

More toll plazas have been added to the latest dry run for contactless toll collection beginning Friday. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) said these toll plazas will still accept cash payments but will encourage all motorists to switch to contactless payment through radio frequency identification (RFID) systems like Autosweep and Easytrip. 'On participating toll plazas, motorists with no RFID stickers shall be directed to a safe place/location where he can pay the toll fees in cash, and shall be persuaded to have an RFID sticker installed,' the TRB said. The gradual addition of more toll plazas in the two-month dry run, it said, allows for 'smooth and efficient implementation.' For Autosweep users, the latest rollout will include: NAIA Expressway (NAIAX) -- All NAIAX toll plazas South Metro Manila Skyway Stage 1 and 2 -- Alabang southbound exit -- Skyway alpha and bravo Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 -- Quezon Ave. northbound entry -- Buendia southbound exit -- G. Araneta northbound entry South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) -- Calamba Real northbound entry -- Calamba Real southbound entry -- Canlubang Mayapa southbound entry -- Turbina southbound exit -- Filinvest exit STAR Tollway -- Sto. Tomas southbound entry Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) -- Rosario toll plaza For Easytrip users, new additions to the dry run include the Laguna Boulevard B toll plaza and the Silang East toll plaza at the Cavite-Laguna Express (CALAX). Other toll plazas that were previously included in the dry run are: South Metro Manila Skyway Stage 1 and 2 -- Nichols entry -- Nichols exit -- C5 entry -- C5 exit -- Merville toll plaza -- Sucat southbound exit -- Sucat northbound exit -- Bicutan southbound exit -- Bicutan northbound exit Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 -- Del Monte Northbound Alpha -- Buendia northbound entry -- Plaza Dilao toll plaza -- Quezon Avenue southbound entry SLEX -- Mamplasan northbound -- Silangan southbound -- Eton southbound -- Eton northbound -- Cabuyao southbound entry -- Alabang southbound -- Alabang northbound -- Batino southbound exit -- Calamba Turbina A northbound entry STAR Tollway -- Tanauan northbound entry -- Santo Tomas northbound entry Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX) -- All MCX toll plazas Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) -- Victoria -- Anao toll plaza -- Pura toll plaza -- Pozzorubio toll plaza On Sept. 1, the TRB began the two-month dry run of fully cashless toll collections in select toll plazas. The TRB said the program's goal is to ascertain the readiness of tollway operators and motorists alike to cashless systems, with the goal of switching to fully cashless transactions by the end of 2024.

Source: Philippines News Agency