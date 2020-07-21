Travel protocols for ‘sacadas’ set as milling season looms

An official of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) has underscored the need to set travel protocols for “sacadas” or migrant cane cutters in Western Visayas amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

SRA Board Member Emilio Yulo III, who sits as the planters’ representative, said on Monday they have asked the assistance of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Antique provincial governments to facilitate the processing of the travel documents of the workers in time for the start of the milling season in September.

“There’s already an agreement between Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao. The ‘sacadas’ are expected to start coming in by the first week of September,” Yulo said.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, the Confederation of Sugar Producers Negros-Panay (Confed NP) Chapter lauded the efforts of the two governors in providing safe travel mechanisms for the return of cane cutters also known as “tapaseros” to Negros Occidental.

“The ease of travel for our ‘sacadas’ in coming back here will definitely ease our problems when the milling season opens this September,” Confed NP chairman Nicolas Ledesma Jr. said.

The two governors have also coordinated with Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. and Bacolod City Mayor Evelio Leonardia for the issuance of provisional transit documents for the workers expected to arrive aboard vessels from Iloilo.

Along with Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, Lacson and Cadiao have also agreed to start processing the travel documents for “sacadas” and to ensure that they are legally documented for monitoring purposes.

Aside from the “no ID, no entry” policy agreed by the governors, all cane cutters coming to Negros will also be required to present health certificates.

A list of the Department of Labor and Employment showed that some 3,000 migrant cane cutters from Antique are working in sugarcane plantations in Negros.

But Yulo said there are actually about 5,000 to 6,000 of them, which means that many are still undocumented.

“With this agreement between our local government units (LGUs), we can now legally document migrant sugarcane cutters as they will have to follow the ‘No ID, No entry’ policy,” he added.

The Antique provincial government is creating a system for the legal deployment of “sacadas” which will be processed by millers’ representatives until August 15.

Yulo said this will give the Negros Occidental provincial government sufficient time to prepare the certificates of acceptance for the workers.

“This has allayed fears among sugar producers who were worried that travel restrictions may be a problem if ‘sacadas’ will not be allowed to come to Negros,” he said.

Negros Occidental, considered as the sugar bowl of the Philippines, produces about 60 percent of the country’s sugar output.

Source: Philippines News Agency