Travel history declaration of returning Baguio students eyed

Authorities are mulling on making it mandatory for students here to declare their travel history upon their return on March 23 prior to being allowed to the schools, the city health officer said on Friday.

“We leave it to the schools. They can do that as a precaution," Dr. Rowena Galpo told a press briefing here on the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The city government earlier has suspended classes in all levels in public and private schools from March 13 to 22 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Several students have returned home to their respective provinces during the class suspension.

Dr. Paul Quitiquit of Saint Louis (SLU) Hospital of the Sacred Heart said the students can fill up a form on where they traveled before they can be allowed entry in the schools.

“It will make it easier for hospitals if they have tracking of who came from where,” he said.

He also said educational institutions can advise students to be checked up at triage areas in hospitals to determine if they contracted any respiratory infection.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand Tamulto, chief planning and development officer of the Office of Civil Defense in the Cordillera Administrative Region (OCD-CAR), said the travel declaration can be done like what Abra is doing.

Tamulto said Abra's directive is a precautionary measure, which will allow local officials to identify people in case there is a need for contact tracing.

“It’s a precautionary measure that can be looked into considering that Baguio has a lot of tourists and transient students,” he said.

On March 12, Abra Governor Jocelyn Bernos issued an order, making it mandatory for everyone entering any part of the province to fill up a form that will reflect their names, addresses and where they are from including information on their travel history.

As of March 13, CAR remains free of the Covid-19 disease.

Since the last week of January, the region has recorded a total of 42 patients under investigation (PUIs), 30 of whom had been discharged after being tested negative for the disease.

A total of 12 were recently admitted at a hospital with four of them declared negative of Covid-19. The remaining eight, who are still under quarantine, are waiting for the result of their laboratory tests from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Source: Philippines News Agency