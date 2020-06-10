Travel authority not needed within Davao Region: Sara

All local government units (LGUs) in Davao Region have agreed not to require a travel permit or authority for those crisscrossing cities and towns in Davao Region, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte said Wednesday.

In a radio interview, Mayor Sara said travelers need only secure a medical clearance from their respective local health authorities or from any hospital accredited by the Department of Health (DOH) to be able to travel at any point within the region.

Duterte also clarified that medical certificates from private clinics are not accepted.

She said travelers coming into the city will not be asked for any document but would only be required to undergo health screening at entry points.

“The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has set up a one-stop-shop for those who wanted to secure travel documents whether they are arriving or traveling to other LGUs outside of Davao Region,” she said, adding similar arrangement will also be made at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport for travelers arriving here who are bound for areas outside of Davao Region.

Meanwhile, the provincial borders in Davao Oriental will now be open all days of the weeks including Saturdays and Sundays.

The Davao Oriental Provincial Task Force on Covid-19 said Wednesday the opening of the borders for vehicles going into the province will still follow the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. schedule.

The opening of the borders up to weekends is specially intended to cater to individuals who are only able to travel during the weekend, as well as for businesses that need to pick up or deliver supplies from this city to Davao Oriental.

Additional bus trips from Davao City to Davao Oriental will also be available, the task force said.

The new travel policies are expected to be implemented until the end of the modified general community quarantine on June 15, Duterte said.

Source: Philippines News Agency