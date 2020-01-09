Traslacion kicks off smoothly: Quiapo prelate

Quiapo Church rector, Msgr. Hernando Coronel on Thursday said the Traslacion or the procession of the Black Nazarene went on smoothly particularly at its start from the Quirino Grandstand until before the foot of Ayala Bridge.

He added that the annual activity which marks the feast of the black Jesus Christ was in order as they have planned until they have difficulty before they reached the viaduct.

Yes, (it was smooth) in the beginning until we have a challenge bringing it across the Ayala Bridge, the Catholic priest said in an interview.

Once you cross a bridge it poses several challenges since it is novelty and the fact Ayala Bridge is near MalacaAang so there are other considerations, he added.

As to why the procession started an hour earlier, Coronel said this is always among the options during the feast.

"So sometimes depending on the situation, we could officially start then. But maybe it will take some time because it is a complex beginning. But it was good.

He added that they will study the pros and cons of the changes implemented this year.

We will see first what went well. Go well, we recommend. So we are open. At least they know and we dialogue with the different sectors. With the Hijos, Mamasan, we get their reactions. You know we have very good stakeholders and our constituency is also very large. So we listen, the parish priest said.

He said the measures implemented this year are a good learning experience.

For me, it is a good learning experience, but still the attempt at a more solemn Traslacion because this is our Filipino faith. Our offering to the world. For me, it is not success or failure, but we journey together, he added.

Coronel said they were able to achieve the occasion to be solemn.

Ako naman (As for me), it is a more solemn Traslacion 2020. The Filipinos faith. And this is our offering to the world. So a more solemn Traslacion 2020, he added.

Coronel said the annual Church event is a different phenomenon.

It is a sui generis. Latin for one of a kind. It is unique. So it is a celebration because first here it extends for two weeks. And the activities are very intense. It entails much effort and energy. Imagine the full force, he added, noting the participation of various government and non-government organizations for the preparations.

This year's theme is Iba't-ibang Kaloob, Isang Debosyon, Tungo sa Isang Misyon.

The organizers said they expect to exceed the number of devotees last year which is over four million.

