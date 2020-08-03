Transition: Sectors to be closed under MECQ

As President Rodrigo Duterte reverts Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from general community quarantine (GCQ), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has reminded the public on the establishments that are closed under a stricter community quarantine.

From GCQ to MECQ, economic activities that will be prohibited starting August 4 include dine-in services in restaurants; barbershops and salons; establishments offering personal care and aesthetic procedures services; gyms, fitness studios, and sports facilities; testing and tutorial centers; review centers; internet cafes; pet grooming services; and drive-in cinemas.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) approved the reclassification of economic activities from Category 4 to Category 3, which means some businesses only allowed in modified GCQ (MGCQ) areas are also allowed to reopen in areas under GCQ.

Gyms, fitness centers, sports facilities, testing and tutorial centers, review centers, computer shops, personal care services, pet grooming services, and the new concept of drive-in cinema were recategorized to Category 3 and were allowed to reopen their businesses last August 1.

However, with the new pronouncement of the Chief Executive, these establishments have to close their operation again.

The IATF has also approved the recommendations from DTI to increase the dine-in capacity of restaurants and fast-food establishments in GCQ and MGCQ areas, as well as expanding the services offered by barbershops and salons.

In areas under ECQ and MECQ, dining establishments are only allowed to operate their delivery and take-out services at a maximum capacity of 50 percent.

Malls and commercial centers are still allowed to open at a capacity of 50 percent subject to the guidelines issued by DTI.

“In the difficulty of balancing health and the economy, the latest pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte is a temporary step back to heed the call of medical practitioners. As mentioned the other day, the Department of Trade and Industry is finding ways to address their concerns,” DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a statement Monday.

Lopez added “this break will allow these businesses to sufficiently prepare for better processes and facilities for compliance to the health standards” as their businesses will be temporarily prohibited in the next 15 days until August 18.

“We wish that this move back to MECQ will break the increasing trend of positive Covid (coronavirus disease 2019) cases and will eventually allow us to bring back the much-needed livelihood and jobs to many of our countrymen,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency