Trainings, seminars to help prepare LGUs for devolution: DBM

MANILA: The Department of Budget Management (DBM) will be holding various capacity-building, trainings, and seminars to help prepare local government units (LGUs) for the devolution of functions to localities.

In a recent interview, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman expressed optimism that these among other measures will enable LGUs to assume their devolved functions by 2027.

“Gagawa po tayo ng capacity building, training, at seminar sa ating mga LGUs para po matulungan sila— para po by that time na magkaroon po tayo ng full devolution ay kaya na po nilang tumayo sa sarili nilang mga paa (We will do capacity building, training, and seminars in our LGUs to help them — so that by the time we have full devolution, they will be able to stand on their own feet),” Pangandaman said.

She said the DBM would be implementing a program for procurement, proper planning, proper identification of projects, and implementation.

Likewise, she said the Bureau of Local Finance, an attached agency of the Department of Finance, may give guidance on the proper use of funds as well as access to credit or even international institutions,

She said other agencies like the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Development Academy of the Philippines would also provide assistance that LGUs may need.

“Many groups and departments will help here, hopefully, before 2027, we are able to capacitate them,” she said.

Late last year, the DBM submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. a draft executive order to amend Executive Order 138 and extend the transfer of some national government functions to LGUs from the previous 2024 to 2027.

EO 138, issued by former President Duterte in June 2021, orders the full devolution of certain functions of the executive branch of the government to LGUs in line with the Supreme Court’s Mandanas-Garcia ruling.

Think-tank Local Government Development Institute (LGDI) earlier urged Marcos to heed LGUs' request to move the implementation of full devolution to 2027, instead of 2024, stressing the need for a more gradual transfer of programs.

LGDI executive director and former DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the appropriate interventions must first be given to the LGUs.

Last month, the DBM issued the National Budget Call, which defines the budget framework for drafting the 2024 budget. It calls for the incorporation of the provision of funds for capacity-building programs for LGUs.

The budget call highlights that the 2024 budget shall provide funds for agencies' regional programs which are responsive to the needs of the disadvantaged and lagging LGU

Source: Philippines News Agency