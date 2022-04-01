﻿Training on human fraternity for peace pushed for BARMM educators

Some 71 Bangsamoro teachers have completed the month-long peace conversations, capability enhancement sessions, and education workshops to effectively communicate the “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together” within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and its peripheral areas.

In a social media post on Friday afternoon, the Office of the Presidential Adviser of Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) said the recently concluded training was part of its efforts to promote the document to educators from different learning institutions such as madaris (Islamic schools) and Catholic schools in BARMM and its neighboring areas.

OPAPRU-Social Healing and Peace-building Department (SHAPED) Director Vanessa Pallarco said the government wants to help develop strategies and adopt insights into raising Bangsamoro children with good and moral values.

“It is our hope that our educators can help us champion the principles of the Document on Human Fraternity, and hopefully, inculcate them in the hearts and minds of our people,” she said.

On February 4, 2019, in Abu Dhabi, Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, signed the Document on Human Fraternity to highlight the “need for a sense of fraternity amongst all men and women of goodwill” worldwide.

The signed document also promotes justice and peace, guaranteeing human rights and religious freedom.

The signing was widely hailed as a milestone, not only for the Christian-Muslim relationships but as a “blueprint” of harmonizing the culture of dialogue and collaboration between faiths.

The document also serves as an appeal to put an end to the conflicts anywhere in the World, as well as to condemn insurgency, terrorism, and violence, especially those perpetrated by religious motivations.

“It is a text that has been given honest and serious thought so as to be a joint declaration of good and heartfelt aspirations. It is a document that invites all persons who have faith in God and faith in human fraternity to unite and work together so that it may serve as a guide for future generations to advance a culture of mutual respect in the awareness of the great divine grace that makes all human beings brothers and sisters,” the preface of the document read.

In support of this worldwide mission, the OPAPRU has partnered with the Ateneo de Davao University’s Madaris Volunteer Program, to push module training dubbed “The Document on Human Fraternity for Our Schools: Training and Module Roll-out for Bangsamoro Teachers” from February 21 to March 26, 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency