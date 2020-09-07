Training of student athletes allowed in areas under GCQ, MGCQ

Preparatory training of student athletes will now be allowed in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ (MGCQ), Malacañang announced Monday.

This after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) allowed preparatory trainings to resume as long as health and safety protocols are observed.

“Student athletes of collegiate athletic associations as defined under Republic Act No. 10676 or the Student-Athletes Protection Act shall be allowed to resume their preparatory trainings in areas under General Community Quarantine and Modified General Community Quarantine, subject to the guidelines as may be issued by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED),” IATF resolution no. 68 read.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque also confirmed this in a virtual presser.

“Yung mga fans ng UAAP, magpa-practice na po ang ating mga teams (For the fans of University Athletic Association of the Philippines, our teams will now start their practice),” he said.

The CHED, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and Games and Amusements Board (GAB) earlier appealed to officials of collegiate teams to keep student-athletes safe amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

This statement came after the revelation of alleged bubbles involving two collegiate teams.

The case of University of Santo Tomas (UST) men’s basketball team has been embroiled in controversy after CJ Cansino confirmed that he was removed from the squad.

Last July, the IATF-EID approved the recommendation of the PSC and the GAB to allow resumption of training sessions for basketball and football teams.

Individual activities, such as jogging and biking, are also allowed.

Face shields required in public places

The IATF-EID also approved the wearing of face shields in “supermarkets, public markets, malls, and in venues where government-initiated meetings and critical government services are being conducted or provided”.

Initially, face shields were only required in public transportation and in workplaces.

The wearing of face shields will also be highly encouraged in all other public areas.

Local government units were also enjoined to provide their constituents with face shields subject to the availability of funds and giving priority to the members of the vulnerable population, the IATF said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency