TRAFFIC FLOW SMOOTH ON SEVERAL MAJOR HIGHWAYS

KUALA LUMPUR, Traffic flow on several major highways was reported to be smooth as of 9 pm today, with no severe congestion reported. A spokesperson from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said the traffic situation at the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza (northbound) and Sungai Besi Toll Plaza (southbound) is under control, although there is a slight increase in the number of vehicles at the Gombak Toll Plaza (East Coast-bound). "So far, all expressways are smooth flowing except in the southern part of the Peninsula, namely in Tangkak, Johor heading towards Jasin, Melaka, where there is an increased number of vehicles,' he told Bernama. He added that traffic is beginning to build up at the Karak Toll Plaza heading towards the East Coast as more people are taking advantage of the two-day toll exemption from today to return to their hometowns. The PLUS Traffic update on its X account, meanwhile, said that accidents have been reported in several areas of the highway, including at Kilometre (KM) 172.9 northbound fro m Tangkak to Jasin and KM265.7 southbound from Kuala Kangsar to Ipoh (North), thus slowing down traffic flow. Source: BERNAMA News Agency