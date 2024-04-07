TRAFFIC DISPERSAL MEASURE IMPLEMENTED ALONG GUA MUSANG TO KUALA LIPIS, KUALA KRAI ROUTES

GUA MUSANG, The Gua Musang district police headquarters' Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Department implemented a measure to disperse traffic on the Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis and Gua Musang-Kuala Krai routes. Its chief, Supt Sik Choon Foo said the method (controlling traffic manually) was carried out to overcome problem caused by the increase of vehicles entering Kelantan in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays. He said traffic control will be assisted by general personnel on duty and Volunteer Department officers, adding that there has been a rise in the number of vehicles entering this district since yesterday. "So far, this traffic dispersal measure has been implemented three times where the opposite direction of traffic will be temporarily stopped to allow traffic in locations experiencing congestion to use both lanes," he told Bernama today. Elaborating further, Sik said this method will be carried out for a distance of five kilometres for a period of 10 to 20 minutes. 'The (traffi c dispersal) method was carried out in two locations; once in Kampung Mentara, bordering Merapoh, Pahang, and twice in Bandar Utama,' he said. Sik said the method has been used by the Gua Musang IPD for the past three years during festive seasons. He also said that apart from the increase in vehicles, road accidents also contributed to the slow traffic flow this evening. "There was an accident at Gua Sejuk, near Felda Chiku 1, causing the route to be impassable to traffic this afternoon. "The incident caused traffic congestion in both directions," he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency