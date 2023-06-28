TRAFFIC AT MAJOR HIGHWAYS BEGIN TO SLOW DUE TO AIDILADHA EXODUS

Traffic at several major highways in the country have begun to slow as many begin their journeys back to their hometown to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha this week.

A PLUS traffic spokesman shared that traffic has begun to slow down at the North-South Expressway (PLUS), at Slim River, Perak heading north to Sungkai and from Bandar Cassia heading to Juru, Penang.

“Traffic is slow due to a lorry that broke down at Kilometre (KM) 13.1 of the North Klang Valley Expressway southbound from Subang to Shah Alam. The right lane has been closed.

“Also, traffic is slow at KM 263 southbound from Seremban to Port Dickson due to a broken-down lorry,” he said when contacted tonight.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) spokesman said that traffic was slow at the KL-Karak Expressway heading to the East Coast beginning from the Gombak toll plaza to Genting Sempah and from Bukit Tinggi to Lentang.

“Traffic is slow at KM 25.7 to Genting Sempah as well to the East before entering Karak toll plaza,” the spokesman said, adding that traffic was slow from Kulai, Johor northbound to Sedenak, Skudai plaza toll to Kulai and from Pandan to Bandar Dato Onn as well as from Sungai Besi toll plaza to Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency