TRADERS WANT STATE GOV’T TO LOWER PASAR PAYANG I RENTAL RATE

KUALA TERENGGANU, A total of 400 Pasar Payang I traders are requesting the Terengganu government to review the rental rates for the new premises, which they claim to be very high. State Pasar Payang and Heritage Bazaar Traders Association chairman Ahmad Sukri Abdullah said the traders received a notice from the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) on Sunday (June 9) indicating a rent increase of between 300 per cent and 500 per cent. He said the excessively high increase could be a burden to the traders, especially those who rely fully on their sales at the market for their livelihood. 'The rental rates vary according to the type and size of the shop. For example, (the rent for) a kitchenware shop with an area of 3.05x3.05 square metres (10x10 square feet) has increased from RM110 to RM400 a month while a goldsmith shop with an area of 3.05x7 square metres (10x20 square feet) has increased from RM380 to RM1,600. 'In the current uncertain economic condition and with the rising cost of living, most traders are losing sleep over how to cope with the new rental rates,' he said when met at Pasar Payang 2 here today. Ahmad Sukri said that in addition to the new high rental rates, the fee of RM1,600 imposed for the shop signs is also quite expensive and unreasonable. He said he supported MBKT's efforts to beautify Pasar Payang I with the installation of uniform signboards but hoped that its implementation would not burden the traders. 'We, at the association, always support all state government efforts to beautify or add value to attract more visitors to Pasar Payang I. "But we are just small traders with modest incomes, and the RM1,600 fee imposed for installing the signboards is too high and needs to be reconsidered,' he said, adding that an appeal letter was sent to an MBKT representative yesterday. Meanwhile, 41-year-old kitchenware trader Saripah Ahmad said she did not expect such a high rent increase as the business premises are owned by the state government. Saripah said the number of customers has also decreased, except during school holidays due to the uncertain economic situation and with a net profit of about RM2,000 a month, she has to use that amount to support her five children, including three who are still in school. 'The shop's rental rate went up from RM110 to RM400 a month… very high. If it had gone up to about RM200 or RM250, it's still acceptable. 'I also need to pay a deposit and pay for the electricity, water and signage amounting to RM3,530 to get the keys to the new shop. 'That doesn't include the cost of wiring, moving items and other expenses that will amount to thousands of ringgit. It's really stressful trying to raise the money,' she said, while appealingto the state government to hear the traders' grievances and consider a more reasonable rental rate. Pasar Payang I was demolished and rebuilt in August 2019. It was completed in July last year and is expected to start operating on July 1. The two-storey building, which is more modern, will house 412 shoplots, including goldsmiths, clothing stores, batik shops, handicrafts, kitchenware and cafes. Source: BERNAMA News Agency