Trader nabbed; 6 hurt in New Year’s revelry in Nueva Ecija

A businessman was arrested for allegedly indiscriminately firing a pistol while six persons, including three minors, were hurt during New Year revelries in different parts of the province.

Gian Carlo de Guzman, 32, of Consuelo Subdivision, Barangay Bayanihan, Gapan City was held for allegedly firing a .9mm caliber at Del Coro St., Barangay San Vicente at around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Col. Leon Victor Rosete, director of the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office, said police also recovered from the suspect 11 live bullets aside from the six unspent in the gun's chamber.

Meanwhile, among those hurt in separate firecracker incidents in the province were John, 11; and Job, 7, both in Gapan City; Paul, 6, and his mother Cristina, 41, and Jay-ar, 10; all of San Jose City; and Allan Maghinang, 42, of Barangay Bulak, also of Gapan City.

Police said John suffered injury on his left hand after the luces he was playing with friends at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday suddenly exploded.

Job, meanwhile, was hurt when the luces he was also playing exploded at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Paul was picking unexploded firecrackers when his mother went to stop him. The firecrackers just exploded and hit them both on the hands, prompting responders to rush them to San Jose City General Hospital, which in turn, referred them to Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center in Cabanatuan City.

Jay-Ar was also hurt while playing luces.

Maghinang, on the other hand, was drunk when he supposedly ignited 10 kwitis that resulted in his injury, according to investigation.

Meanwhile, a construction worker Marwin Adriano, 22, of Barangay Ibabao Bana was hit by a stray bullet.

He was brought to the Nueva Ecija Doctor's Hospital and police are still investigating the case.

Source: Philippines News Agency