Toyota, Robinsons Land confirm data breaches

MANILA: Carmaker Toyota and real estate firm Robinsons Land have confirmed reports of data breaches in their company and are now under evaluation by the National Privacy Commission (NPC). In a statement Thursday, NPC Compliance and Monitoring Division chief Rainier Milanes said Robinsons Land notified the NPC of a breach on June 1 while Toyota made a breach notification on May 14. 'The NPC takes all allegations of data breaches very seriously and is actively monitoring the situation to ensure the security and privacy of all concerned data subjects,' Milanes said. He added that the Philippine National Police (PNP) has also recently reported six data breaches in May. 'Companies and individuals processing personal data must notify affected data subjects individually and report to the Commission via the Data Breach Notification Management System within 72 hours of discovering a breach,' he said. He urged those who believe they are a part of any data breaches to contact the data protection officers of the inv olved company and make a report to the NPC. 'We remain committed to safeguarding data with all relevant data protection regulations. Our Compliance and Monitoring Division is working tirelessly to address any breaches promptly and effectively,' he said. On Tuesday, Kukublan Philippines - a group of local cybersecurity enthusiasts - alleged that there have been a series of data breaches from Toyota Makati, Robinsons Malls, and membership shopping chain S and R since May. S and R has not reported a data breach. The allegations were based on deep web listings offering these stolen data for sale. The stolen data allegedly include the full names, addresses, bank documents, valid IDs, email addresses, and photographs of other important documents of hundreds of thousands of individuals. Source: Philippines News Agency