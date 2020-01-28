Toyota exec sees no sales impact from Taal Volcano eruption

Toyota Motors Philippines (TMP) Chairman Alfred Ty is optimistic that the eruption of the Taal Volcano will not affect their sales in the first quarter of the year.

On the sidelines of TMP's media event Monday, Ty said this despite delays in delivery of orders to its customers.

He said its assembly facility was affected after machines, equipment, and vehicles were exposed to ashfall from the volcanic eruption.

At the aftermath of the eruption, Ty said the production plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna halted its operation for two days.

We slowed down because of that. We have to wash and maintain all the cars, check again, and everything. Of course, we make sure it's delivered the Toyota quality vehicles so we have to inspect all the cars, he added.

Ty further said Toyota dealers in Region 4A, or the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), experienced the same.

That's the reality, without sugarcoating it, he said.

There are eight Toyota dealers in Calabarzon, he added.

Source: Philippines News agency