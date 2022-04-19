﻿Tourist carrying P1.5-M marijuana nabbed in Bontoc

BAGUIO CITY – A tourist from Metro Manila was arrested by policemen in Mountain Province for attempting to transport over PHP1.5 million worth of marijuana bricks over the weekend.

Capt. Marnie Abellanida, information officer of the Police Regional Office-Cordillera (PROCor), in a report shared to the media on Tuesday, identified the suspect as Rosendo Don Piquero Tadeo, 24, resident of Quiapo, Manila.

Found in the suspect’s bags were 14 bricks of dried marijuana leaves weighing more or less 13.021 kilograms with a standard drug price of PHP1,562,520.

According to Abellanida, the suspect was arrested after alighting from a bus that originated from Kalinga province bound for Mountain Province’s capital town of Bontoc on Sunday.

Abellanida said that based on the original report submitted to the regional office, the contraband was first spotted by intelligence operatives at a checkpoint in Ampawilen, Poblacion, Sadanga, Mountain Province.

He said that operatives of the Sadanga municipal police station secretly followed the bus to identify the owner of the bags and coordinated with the chief of police of Bontoc and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, also based in Bontoc.

The report said that upon the arrival of the bus at Poblacion, Bontoc, the suspect picked up the bags and tried to avoid the police officers manning the PNP assistance desk, which prompted the operatives to accost him.

Abellanida said that in the past several other tourists attempted to sneak in illegal drugs from Kalinga or other parts of the region but ended up getting arrested.

“Maraming tumutulong sa kapulisan para masugpo ang iligal na droga kaya sana wag na silang sumubok na magdala kasi mahuhuli at mahuhuli sila (there are many who support the police in its campaign against illegal drugs so we hope they will not try transport because they will surely be caught),” Abellanida said in a phone interview.

He added that many tourists from different regions are currently detained in Cordillera jails after being caught for the illegal transport of marijuana. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency