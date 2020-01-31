Tourism stakeholders brace for nCoV

Accommodation establishments in this summer resort city are also assuring the public they can respond to emergencies if there will be a 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) case here.

Andrew Pinero, spokesperson of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Baguio (HRAB) said, on Friday they monitor news, and get information from reliable sources about the disease, which infected thousands in various countries.

We always monitor the news, we trust the DOH (Department of Health) and the authorities. Although we already did some research on how we can avoid being afflicted if ever, he said.

Hotels have set up their clinics which can cater to nCoV, Pinero said.

Our health and safety department is also doing their jobs. We have already stocked up also on face masks if there is a need for them, Pinero said.

Being upfront and honest on the state of your body and health will help in the proper management, he added, referring to foreign tourists, especially those coming from nCoV-hit countries.

For local tourists, he advised people who are sick to just stay home and rest.

Pinero said the HRAB has already met to discuss the preparation, doing some information-sharing among hotel operators.

That is the best weapon that we have so far and we have to always have available emergency numbers, Pinero said.

"The best thing is education. That is what we are doing right now. Everybody should be properly educated on how these viruses are being transmitted but best of all, we need to boost our immune system so that we become resilient to illnesses, he said.

As of Thursday, the hotel reservations remained high.

Source: Philippines News Agency