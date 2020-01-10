Tourism firms reminded of no accreditation, no biz permit policy

The Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte has reminded all tourism enterprises to secure their accreditation with the Department of Tourism (DOT) before their issuance of business permits.

Provincial tourism officer Ian Ree Raquel on Thursday said the governor has reiterated that all non-accredited entities such as those engaged in travel and tours, airline ticketing and other travel businesses should not be issued with business permit in compliance with the national law.

In previous years, the DOT has received various reports on the proliferation of non-accredited entities advertising services in different social media platforms for airline ticketing, travel and tour arrangement, hotel booking, and training offerings.

However, there is no guarantee of the reliability and legitimacy of their products and services.

For the safety and security of the public, Raquel said those who are dealing with tourism-related services must be accredited.

Non-compliance with the provisions of the national law is punishable, Raquel said.

Republic Act No. 9593 or the Tourism Act of 2009 requires tourism enterprises such as hotels, resorts, inns, and other accommodation establishments, to secure accreditation from the DOT for the issuance of a license or permit to operate.

The DOT accreditation is a certification issued to tourism enterprises after having complied with minimum standards for the operation of tourism facilities and services.

In 2019, the tourism department reported a total of 6,108 primary tourism enterprises and 772 secondary tourism enterprises that have been accredited nationwide

Source: Philippines News Agency